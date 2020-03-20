A 62 year-old woman was thrown down steps as she helped a young neighbour in distress, a court has heard.

Lee Pettit, of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentencing on Wednesday, March 11, after pleading guilty to assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the previous day.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said Pettit, 20, could be heard arguing with his girlfriend in her home at 11pm on March 8.

A 62 year-old neighbour could hear shouting and banging coming, and looked out of her window to see Pettit running ‘full-pelt’ towards the town centre.

Pettit’s girlfriend was described as ‘hysterical, sobbing and begging for help’ as she ran towards her neighbour’s property.

Miss Baker said: “She told her to go into the house because she felt that she was at risk and wanted to protect her.”

Pettit suddenly pushed past the neighbour, ran into her house and grabbed his partner. The neighbour challenged him when he raised a fist at her, and he then grabbed her and threw her down four steps outside her home.

Miss Baker added: “She remembers banging her head on the road. She was in shock and got up. He ran past her in the direction of the town centre.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman stated: “I was in my own home where I should feel safe. I put myself in danger to protect a small, young female.”

The court heard the woman had numerous health issues and had been injured during the fall. Her mobile phone was also damaged.

The woman stated Pettit ‘laughed his head off’ while she screamed at the bottom of her steps.

The bench was told Pettit remembered little about the incident.

David Weale, defending, said Pettit fell foul of drug and alcohol use during his relationship.

“It is a nasty assault, there is no getting away from that.”

He added: “This was drunken, drug-induced behaviour, for which he is ashamed, which he is remorseful for.”

Mr Weale added that the neighbour ‘should be commended for the brave stance she took’.

The court heard that police deployed a taser as they stopped Pettit, who was ‘disgusted by his behaviour’.

Mr Weale added: “My client is full of remorse. Had it not been for the cocktail he had consumed this would not have happened.”

Magistrates imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years with 200 hours of unpaid work and a ten-day rehabilitation activity.

Pettit was ordered to pay £557 in compensation, costs and a surcharge and a two-year restraining order was put in place, prohibiting him from contacting the complainant.