PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is urging the public to support local businesses during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Councillor Paul Miller, the authority’s cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “It’s great to see that in these uncertain times, businesses are pulling together and helping local people.

“Increasingly in Pembrokeshire we are seeing restaurants, cafés and food businesses closing their front doors and turning their businesses around to offer home delivery and takeaway services to people.

“If you live locally and are potentially self-isolating at the moment, please contact your local restaurants and cafes to see if they are offering these services.

“In this way not only will businesses be able to support local communities, but communities can support business.

“Our local businesses are doing all they can to sustain jobs and livelihoods. One takeaway from your local pub or restaurant a week might just keep them open and help their staff to keep their jobs.”

Council Miller said the county council was keen to offer support wherever it could.

“If that means a shout out for local businesses then we will do it. If at the same time we can help local people access good, nutritious food while keeping them safe, even better.”

The county council is keen to connect with the appropriate businesses and help forge links with local people looking for meals and produce. Businesses offering these services or those interested in doing so should email: joanne.welch@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Business can also connect through the council’s Facebook page: facebook.com/pembsfoodanddrink or the website: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/produce

The council will be giving the details of companies offering home delivery services on the above pages.