THE number of mourners attending funerals at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, and at the graveside of Pembrokeshire County Council-owned cemeteries is being restricted during the coronavirus outbreak.

At a meeting with funeral directors earlier this week it was collectively agreed that the changes represent a balance between minimising the risk to the public and maximising the safety of staff.

AS from today (Friday, March 20) only 12 mourners together with one officiator and one funeral director will be permitted into the chapel at Parc Gwyn crematorium, or at council-owned cemeteries by the graveside.

This decision mirrors advice that has been released regarding weddings.

For today and tomorrow (Saturday, March 21) only, any additional mourners will be allowed to stand outside and watch the webcast.

This will allow for services already arranged where it may not be possible to communicate this change in a timely manner.

Meanwhile all cremations with a service will be charged at the Single Service 9.15am to 3.15pm rate, and webcasts will be available to all services at the crematorium free of charge.