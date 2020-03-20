A MAJOR holiday park operator with three sites in Pembrokeshire has closed all its parks from today (Friday) until April 16.

Haven, which runs Kiln Park, Penally Court and Lydstep Haven, has imposed the temporary shut-down to ensure the safety of 'guests, owners and teams' due to the current 'unprecedented' situation.

The company stated: "Following the latest Government advice, we can confirm that we have taken the decision to temporarily close all Haven holiday parks to holiday makers across the whole of the UK from March 20 to April 16 2020.

"We know how disappointing this will be for those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but every decision we make, we do so ensuring the safety and security of our guests, owners and teams are our number one priority, in the unprecedented time we are in."

In addition to the three Haven parks in Pembrokeshire, there are also Haven sites at Quay West in Cardigan Bay, Greenacres and Hafan y Mor on the Llyn Peninsula in north west Wales, and Presthaven at Prestatyn in the north.

The Haven statement added: "All guests affected by the closure will be contacted, but we shall prioritise those who are booked to travel within the next seven days.

"The situation is being closely monitored and we ask guests to follow our social media channels and our website for latest updates.

"We would like to apologise to everyone for this disruption and thank our teams both on our parks and centrally for their continued support. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to enjoy a coastal break that Haven prides itself."