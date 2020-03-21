ON Friday, March 20, members of Haverfordwest Round Table attended at Patch Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire Action To Combat Hardship) to see the great work that they are doing in the community and to give them a cheque for £1,000 to help them to carry on.

Patch is desperately seeking food donations during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Round Table stated: “They are experiencing extreme difficulty due to the current crisis and the day before our visit provided over 2,000 meals to struggling people in Pembrokeshire.

“If you can help the team in any way please look them up on Facebook and keep an eye out for their drop-off stations in your area. They are in desperate need of any food and toiletries that you can spare.

“All of our members who visited were humbled to see these hard-working people today, so well done PATCH and keep up the hard work.

“Haverfordwest Round Table would like to continue to provide donations to local charities and good causes; so, if you are male, aged 18 to 45, want to have some new life experiences, have fun and help your community please message us on our Facebook page to get involved as we are in need of new members.”