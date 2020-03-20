FISHGUARD'S famous folk festival has been cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This would have been the 21st folk festival in the seaside town.

The festival, which runs over the May bank holiday, brings hundreds of people to Fishguard every year, both performers and spectators, and provides a huge boost to the local economy, especially to those venues hosting events.

"The committee is sorry to announce the cancellation of this year's festival, owing to the coronavirus," said festival chairman, Jude Whitehouse.

"We kept planning for as long as we could and are sad to have to make this decision, but feel sure that you will all understand that current circumstances offer us no alternative.

"Thank you to all our friends and supporters who have joined us in the past and those of you who were planning to come for the first time in May.

"Take care all of you, make music whenever you can, and hopefully we'll see you all again next year."