A PEMBROKESHIRE holiday company’s ‘historic’ advertisement encouraging visitors to come to the county has been the centre of outrage after being shared on social media, despite being discontinued.

After a screenshot of the advertisement by Coastal Cottages of Wales was posted on Facebook, members of the public expressed their alarm at ‘irresponsible’ encouragement of people coming to Pembrokeshire during the coronavirus crisis.

The advert stated: “As schools are now breaking up for Easter early why not grab your family and escape to secluded Pembrokeshire for an early Easter break at non school holiday prices.”

The advertisment which generated outrage.

Although the company said that it removed the advert within an hour of them posting it, it continued to be shared by people.

Coastal Cottages of Wales has since responded with a lengthy Facebook post, emphasising that this was a previous advertisement and that they are currently ‘tirelessly managing people to move bookings to later in the year’.

Thanking those who drew their attention to ‘a screenshot of an advert circulating locally on Facebook’, the company added: “All campaigns run in the past two months are based on the information available at the time and in line with Government advice. Indeed 7 days ago, it was pretty much a business as normal approach. Government recommendations are changing daily and we are immediately adhering to these.

“This advert was placed on Social media and within the hour new guidelines were set and the advert removed. Unfortunately, some unwitting Facebook users have screenshot the image and keep sharing it, giving the impression this is a current campaign.

“Rest assured, it is not, please click on it, you will find it is just a screenshot. We also ask you to not share this, as again, it is encouraging people to the area at a time when we are tirelessly managing people to move bookings to later in the year. All online campaigns for Coastal Cottages have been halted mid-week and any National Press campaigns will run their course by the weekend.

“Unlike many agencies, we are one of few locally owned and run agencies. We are responsible for over 300 employees, directly and indirectly, so we understand the feeling on the ground here.

“Today, many of the team pick up their children from Schools and Universities to bunker down at home and do their bit. It is a time of unprecedented uncertainty and fear for many as we deal with something that has no history or clear passage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our guests, our team and our local community. As a county we have been tested before and together we will come through this.”