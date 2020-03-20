THE organisers of Pembrokeshire classic motoring events are asking for a few moments’ silence for one of their stalwarts whose funeral service was cancelled today due to the ongoing crisis.

Mandy Jones and her red MG Midget, Bridget, were regular attenders at car drives and rallies throughout the county.

After learning of Mandy’s sad death at the age of 53, Pembrokeshire County Motoring Events organisers, Jeff and Sian Edwards decided to rename their annual St David’s Day run in her honour, attracting some 150 cars and motorcycles in her memory.

Mandy’s funeral was due to be held today in Steynton, but the ongoing coronavirus crisis meant that many were unable to attend, and the church service itself was cancelled, the later burial taking place in Maenclochog.

Jeff Edwards said: “May I ask a favour please of you, my dear friends?

“Our very dear and kind-hearted friend Mandy Jones died suddenly aged just 53 on Saturday, February 22.

“Mandy was such a lovely kind-hearted person with a zest for life and was a regular on all our Pembrokeshire County Motoring Events, and due to this had many friends.

“Mandy's funeral was today and due to the coronavirus situation vast alterations have had to be made.

“Sadly, Sian and I were unable to attend Mandy's funeral due to us both being self-isolated.

“Mandy's service at the church had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis and only the service at the graveside could take place

“How very sad for our dear kind-hearted Mandy.

“Therefore, do you think you could join Sian and I in observing a few moments silence in Mandy's memory.

“We shared a few moments of silence in memory of dear Mandy and looked back on many happy memories in her wonderful company

“Many thanks my dear friends. Take very good care of yourselves and stay safe.”