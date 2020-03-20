THOUSANDS of pounds have been donated to the family of a St Davids man to help them create happy memories during a traumatic time.

Phil Huntley collapsed and was rushed to the Heath hospital in April 2019, just months after his wedding to wife Sian.

Phil was diagnosed with leukaemia, sepsis and pneumonia. During this critical time, Phil was further diagnosed with aspergillosis, which threatened his life even further.

Since then he has been fighting against all odds, enduring horrendously painful procedures and treatments, such as chemotherapy and more recently a stem cell transplant.

He has now been given the devastating news that his stem cell transplant has failed and he will not be offered any further treatment to cure him.

"Phil has always maintained his wonderful sense of humour," said close family friend, Jacqueline Roberts, who has set up a gofundme appeal on behalf of the family.

"In my opinion he is a true super hero and I am honoured and privileged to be one of his besties.

"Phil is surrounded by a gorgeous loving family and has a network of close friends who have been a fantastic support during this traumatic time.

"Many of us, including myself, feel so utterly helpless and want Phil to live his best life, however long he has left.

"I have created this appeal with permission to provide financial support for Phil and his family in an attempt to create the best memories we can while he is able to.

"Any donations will be gratefully received, even if it is enough for an Ice-Cream in Tenby or a glass or Barti Ddu in Fishguard."

Phil's wife Sian thanked everyone who had contributed so far through the gofundme page.

She said that a in recent meeting with Phil's palliative care consultant the consultant had stressed the importance of the family making as many memories as possible together and packing the time they have left together with positive experiences.

"I am again in tears because I know that because this fund was set up we can now do just that," she wrote.

"We can do this because Jackie set this up and you have shown such incredible kindness by supporting it. I continue to be humbled by this and blessed.

"We still believe that a miracle can happen and remain hopeful. We are determined to stay bright and positive when we can and because of you, we can now fill our thoughts and our time with beautiful opportunities."

To contribute to the appeal visit Phil the Super Hero on www.gofundme.com.