CHILDREN of essential workers – as outlined by the UK Government – will be able to go to school next week.

Most pupils will not be in school as steps are taken to limit movement and the spread of coronavirus but schools will be open.

Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams announced on Wednesday (March 18) that all school would close for normal education provision today (Friday), to help slow the spread of coronavirus in communities but that they would be used to support key workers.

Therefore, the council has confirmed theat all Pembrokeshire schools will re-open on Monday to the children of parents/guardians who are defined as keyworkers in the guidance issued by the UK Government.

That is, children of parents/guardians employed in:

Health and social care sectors

Education and childcare

Key public services

Local and national government: The occupations essential to the effective delivery of the Covid-19 response or delivering essential public services

Food and other necessary goods: Those involved in food production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery

Public safety and national security: Including police and support staff, fire and rescue service employees, including support staff and prison and probation staff

Transport: Includes those keeping the road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating and transport systems through which supply chains operate.

The leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, said: “To fight coronavirus effectively it is essential that keyworkers can continue to carry out their roles.

“We are making provision to ensure that those staff can go about their work without worrying about childcare.

“I’m sure everyone would agree that we are living in unprecedented times and things are moving extremely quickly so these measures will be monitored carefully and, if any changes are required, we will communicate them as soon as possible.

“For now it is important to underline that if you are a keyworker you can bring your child or children to their school on Monday and they will be looked after.

“I’d also like to add my thanks to all Authority staff, including headteachers and teaching staff who have worked extremely hard to organise this provision so quickly.”

There is no need to register for the provision but bring your children to school as normal, with school transport continuing to operate.

The council has said that catering will be delivered as normal in every school and meals will be free to all children attending and all staff who are working for the next week at least.

Normal school opening and closing times, Monday to Friday will operate.

