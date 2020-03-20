FISHGUARD and Goodwick will join in song at 6pm on Saturday for the first community solidarity singing event.

Members of the community are invited to show their support for the workers keeping our country going, those who are self-isolating, socially distancing and those suffering at this difficult time by singing together.

This Saturday's song will be Bread of Heaven and it is hoped that the church bells will ring to signal the start of the singing session.

Residents are encouraged to sing from their gardens, windows, cars or in the street if they are five metres away from the next person if they are out at the time.

They are advised to be safe and follow official guidelines on social distancing.

For the lyrics and more information see Mayor Jordan Ryan's Facebook page.