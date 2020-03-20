‘Foolhardy ignorance’ led to a pub assault and restraining order breach, a court has heard.

Sophie Esther Boswell, of Dew Street, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and assault when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 10.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Boswell, 25, grabbed the victim by her cheeks as she left a Haverfordwest pub after a night out on December 13, despite an indefinite restraining order imposed by the court on December 18, 2018.

Miss Vaughan added the victim claimed Boswell blocked her path as she tried to walk away, then said: “It’s a shame I didn’t smash your face in worse than I did.”

Boswell was alleged to add she could kill the woman and get her brother to kidnap her, before slapping the woman on the back of her head.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Boswell pleaded guilty on a basis, adding she had successfully completed the community order imposed following a conviction for assaulting the same victim.

“She thought, incorrectly, at the time that when the probation order finishes, it was all over and done with.”

He added Boswell had been drinking in addition to taking her medication on the day in question.

“She was not angry. She bares no ill-will towards this young lady. It was not malicious. She went up to her to tell her that as far as she was concerned it was all over.”

He added there had not been any further incidents between the two women, despite them both living in Haverfordwest.

“She was grabbing her to het her attention and tell her that it was all fine. She did not say anything about killing or kidnapping her at all.”

Mr Webb added that Boswell had not tapped the woman on the head forcefully.

“The breach of the restraining order was ignorance, it was foolhardy.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £290 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.