A SHARE of £3.7 million is available to Pembrokeshire's coastal enterprises next month as the National Lottery Community Fund opens round six of the Welsh Government's Coastal Communities Fund.

The programme opens on April 1 and aims to support the economic development of coastal areas by promoting the growth and sustainability of jobs and towns.

The programme focuses on the creation and safeguarding of sustainable jobs and will have a dedicated focus on supporting the high street as part of the Welsh Government's Transforming Towns agenda.

Half of the funding will be made available for projects that will rejuvenate coastal town centres through economic and social regeneration.

Organisations can apply for individual grants of between £50,000 and £300,000, for initiatives that focus on job creation, protection, and high street rejuvenation in coastal areas.

"The Welsh Government is committed to transforming high streets across Wales and I'm really pleased to be working with The National Lottery Community Fund once again to support Coastal town centres through the Welsh Government's Coastal Communities Fund," said Hannah Blythyn, deputy minister for housing and local government.

Supporting town centres and high streets, through the Transforming Towns agenda, is at the heart of our regeneration work. This fund will make a significant contribution to the health and economy of our coastal town centres across Wales."

Eligible organisations include private sector companies, statutory bodies, and third sector organisations with at least two unrelated members on their management committee. Projects must be based within three miles of the coast, but other projects that have a clear connection to local coastal communities may also be accepted.

Over the lifetime of the programme, £16.1 million has been awarded to support 74 projects in Wales. Previously funded ventures in Pembrokeshire include Milford Haven Port Authority, which was awarded £139,568 to install four fully-accessible floating hotel rooms in the marina.

Andrew Owen, Head of Funding at The National Lottery Community Fund Wales, said, "I'm always delighted to see the incredible projects put forward by applicants. They truly highlight the innovative ideas along the Welsh coast and I'm looking forward to following their development and the vital difference they'll make to coastal communities."

For further information about the application process visit The National Lottery Community Fund website now at https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/coastal-communities-fund-1.