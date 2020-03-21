Pembrokeshire resorts and amusement parks have begun to announce closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Folly Farm, The Dinosaur Park and Bluestone Resort have all made announcements on their social media feeds that they will be closing.

Dates for reopening are currently listed as April 18 for Folly Farm and April 27 for Bluestone. The Dinosaur Park said they would be closed until further notice.

A Folly Farm spokesperson said: "We’d like to reassure you our dedicated team will be here to continue to care for and feed our animals.

"We’d like to thank you for your continued support over the last few weeks and indeed the last 32 years.

"We feel very privileged to have such loyal visitors and to play our small part in the wonderfully supportive Pembrokeshire tourism community.

"We’d also like to thank our hard working team who have coped admirably these last few weeks in increasingly challenging circumstances.

"Stay safe and we promise to keep bringing you animal updates to lift your spirits."