Taking cannabis to ease back pain cost a Hakin man £237 and his licence.

Andrew John Armstrong, of Picton Road, Hakin, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 17.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said police officers could smell cannabis when they stopped Armstrong’s Alfa Romeo on the A477, Neyland, at 7.20pm on October 19.

He provided a positive roadside drug test.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It was a routine stop and Mr Armstrong gave his full cooperation to the police.

“Cannabis stays in your body for an awfully long time, sometimes a month.”

Mr Kelleher added that Armstrong, 34, suffered with back problems and used cannabis to relieve pain.

“His driving was not impaired at all and he did not feel any of the effects of cannabis at all.”

Magistrates ordered Armstrong to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 14 months.