CREATIVE Oceanic recently announced the finalists for the seventh Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards with Pembrokeshire College’s training salons being revealed as finalists in the ‘Training Academy of the Year’ category.

Up against competition from training salons across Wales, Pembrokeshire College is the only further education training provider to be shortlisted in this category highlighting the exceptional standard of the training being provided at the College.

The awards recognise the individuals, teams and salons who work tirelessly to surpass their client’s expectations providing impeccable service alongside innovative treatments and bespoke advice.

With some of the country’s top names in the hair and beauty sector being shortlisted for awards, staff and students at the College’s training salons are thrilled to have been shortlisted for one of these prestigious awards.

Head of Faculty, Wendy Weber commented: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted and recognised in the Training Academy of the Year category. Our incredible team work hard to not only create a great salon experience, but to also provide the very best in teaching to our learners. We strive to develop talented and dedicated hair and beauty professionals of the future and this is a testament to the dedication of both our team and our learners.”

The glitzy, black-tie awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 10, at The Cardiff City Stadium and promises to be one of the most memorable celebrations in the industry’s annual calendar.

A Spokesperson for The Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2020 said: “The 2020 finalists represent the industry’s gold standard who work hard to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.

“The awards will showcase the best experts that Wales has to offer, whose excellence and commitment have listed them among the top contenders of this year’s Awards.

“The competition is really tough, but the hard work and talent will be rewarded. We would like to congratulate all finalists and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests in what would undoubtedly be, an enjoyable event.”