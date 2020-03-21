AN isolated Pembrokeshire church which never closes its doors is amongst those in the county welcoming extra visitors during the coronavirus crisis.

Although church services and gatherings of public worship are no longer able to take place, there has been an emphasis on church buildings remain open as places of prayer and contemplation.

And the 13th century St Womar’s Church, in Minwear Woods near Canaston Bridge has experienced ‘a constant flow’ of people making their way there in recent days, said the assistant vicar of Narberth, Rev. Shirley Murphy.

“We would normally hold services there twice a month and we there are always walkers and historians who call in,” she said.

“But we can see from the visitors’ book and the number of candles lit that latterly there has been an influx of people

“It’s understandable that, if they are social distancing, they may wish to go to a church which is out of the way.

“Minwear Church is so peaceful and calm and offers a sense of solitude in a beautiful place surrounded by woodlands.

“Its doors will continue to open 365 days a year and we encourage people to drop in and spend some time contemplating, praying and meditating,

“It is more important than ever at this time that the Church continues to reach out to everybody.”

In common with other clergy, Rev Murphy and the Rector of Narberth, Rev. Martin Cox, are stepping up their contact with parishioners via social media, letters and phone calls.

“Now, more than at any other time, we don’t want anyone to be lonely and lose their faith. We are ringing around all our vulnerable people in our congregations every day and we are encouraging everyone to be kind and helpful and think of their neighbours.”

Opening church buildings for spiritual reflection is being encouraged by the Bishop of St Davids, Joanna Penberthy.

“We have got so much to offer in our faith, we need to be able to share it at times of difficulty, as well as at times when it is easy to do so,” she said in a message to clergy.

“So let me please encourage you to make that effort to make our places of worship open, places of welcome and places of reflection and refreshment.”

*Tomorrow (Sunday) at 11.45am, the first in BBC1’s new Sunday Worship series comes from St Davids Cathedral The recording was made for Songs of Praise in 2019.

*Churches are encouraging people of all faiths or none to light a candle in their windows at 7pm tomorrow (Sunday) as part of a national day of prayer in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.