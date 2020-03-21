Three new cases have been confirmed in the Hywel Dda area by Public Health Wales.

PHW announced earlier today there had been 89 new cases across the whole of Wales, for a total of 280 cases.

Cases are no longer published by local authority; now being published by health board area.

Previously, two cases were identified in Pembrokeshire, one in Ceredigion, and eight in Carmarthenshire, the area covered by the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Hywel Dda now stands at 14.

Today's cases by health board area of residence