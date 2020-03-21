An international music trio provide a mouthwatering mix of world music at Burnett's Hill, Martletwy, next week.

The first is next Wednesday, March 25. and features a trio of brilliant musicians from France, Senegal and America.

The American is Cory Seznec, no stranger to Burnett's Hill following his visits with The Groanbox Boys and other outfits.

Often described as 'the heir to Ry Cooder', he plays slide guitar, acoustic guitar and gourd banjo and is a fine vocalist and songwriter.

Amadou Diagne can trace his music roots through a long family line of Griot musicians and singers.

A former full-time member of L’Orchestra National du Senegal, Amadou regularly performed as a percussionist in concerts and on television for top west African stars, becoming a leading figure on the vibrant Dakar music scene.

Since moving to Britain he has concentrated on mastering the kora, the traditional west African 21-string lute.

Completing the trio will be Renaud Ollivier, a Paris-based percussionist much in demand as a session musician and as a collaborator on diverse musical projects, being equally at home playing modern jazz or African traditional rhythms.

The trio have just finished recording a new album called 'Touki' (the Wolof word for 'travel') much of which explores the common ground and the surprising relationships between American old time styles and the polyrhythmic music of west Africa.

They are touring the UK shortly to showcase the album (there's a big spread about it in Songlines magazine this month) with Burnett's Hill being the only Welsh date on the tour.

Not surprisingly, tickets are already selling well. Secure yours by phoning 01646 651725 or pop in to see Paul at Main Street Music.