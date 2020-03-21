Two more people in Wales have died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, said: “It is with sadness I report that a further two people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. This takes the number of deaths in Wales to five.

“I offer my sincere condolences to their families and friends, and ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.

“The patients were a 75-year-old who died at Singleton Hospital, and a 98-year-old who died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd. Both patients had underlying health conditions.”