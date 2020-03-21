Staff at Pembroke Haven Residential Home have been getting residents to lose the blues and get footloose during the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff wanted to do something to lift the resident's spirits and get everyone dancing during this difficult time.

A carer at the home said they do activities regularly but wanted to make the dance special because the residents won't be able to see their families during Mother's Day tomorrow.

Earlier this week the home restricted all but essential visitors to protect residents from the virus outbreak.

What are you doing to beat the blues during the outbreak? Email your ideas to gpt@westerntelegraph.co.uk