A speeding Kilgetty woman has been ordered to pay £270.

Darlyn Castro Trezise, of Park Avenue, Kilgetty, represented herself when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 17.

Trezise, 43, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Kuga at 72mph in a 60mph limit on the A477 at Stepaside, Tenby, on September 26.

She said: “I am very sorry about this.”

Magistrates fined Trezise £153 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Three penalty points were added to her licence.