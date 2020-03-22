Police spotted a passenger disposing of a £180 cannabis stash, a court has heard.

Joanna Louise John, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 17.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said John, 40, was a passenger in a VW Golf stopped by police on the A40 at Haverfordwest at 4.30pm on March 2.

The officer noticed John opening the car door and empty the contents of a clear plastic bag onto the ground.

She was found to be in possession of 17.9 grams of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of £179.

The court heard that John was fined for a similar offence the previous week.

Phillipa Williams, defending, said John used the drug to self-medicate for neck pain and alcohol dependency. She added that she also suffered from anxiety and depression.

“She uses cannabis to deal with her alcohol addiction, she sought more cannabis to self-medicate, she used her ESA money to pay for it.”

Miss Williams added that John wanted to ‘embrace help’ for her issues.

“She wants to turn her life around.”

Magistrates sentenced John to a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.