Emergency legislation to protect renters and landlords affected by COVID-19 will apply to Wales, the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James has confirmed.

The Welsh Government has agreed that measure being developed by the UK Government, to suspend evictions from social or private rented accommodation will apply to Welsh tenants.

New protection under the emergency bill will include:

Landlords will be unable to start possession proceedings to evict tenants for at least a three month period during the crisis

The three month mortgage payment holiday will be extended to Buy to Let mortgages to protect landlords.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government said: “We are taking action to protect Welsh tenants and landlords affected by Coronavirus.

"Whilst it is right that tenants in Wales benefit from this measure, we need to do more to address the underlying issue of possession notices being issued in the first place.

"We will continue to do all we can to support tenants in Wales.

“It is vital that no renter in Wales will be forced out of their home during this difficult and unprecedented time.

"These measures will alleviate pressures on landlords to meet mortgage payments and will further reduce pressure on tenants as a result”.