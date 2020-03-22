Indulging in a ‘good drop’ while watching the Six Nations cost a Narberth man £383 when he was found to be over the drink-drive limit the following morning.

Stephen Thomas Rees, of Robeston Wathan, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 17.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said staff at Tesco, Haverfordwest, contacted police at 10.15am on February 23, to report concerns that a man had been seen drinking from a can of lager before driving off.

Officers could smell alcohol when they stopped Rees’ VW Golf on the B4314 and a roadside breath-test was positive.

He was found to have 69mg of alcohol in 100ml, nearly double the legal limit of 35mg.

The court heard that Rees, 61, did not have any previous convictions.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He has led an impeccable life thus far.”

He added that Rees had been drinking while watching a Six Nations rugby match the previous day.

“In his own words he had a ‘good drop’.”

Mr Webb said Rees had bought alcohol, among other groceries, while at the supermarket, but denied drinking lager in the car as suggested.

“It’s someone who has basically been caught the morning after. It was a misjudgement.”

The bench was told that the loss of his licence would impact Rees and the family business greatly.

Magistrates fined Rees £375 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.