FISHGUARD and West Wales International Music Festival has cancelled its launch event next month, which would have celebrated half a century of the renowned event.

The launch of the 2020 programme on April 2 included a presentation from artistic director, Gillian Green, which would have outlined an exciting programme of 22 events this summer for the festival's 50th year.

The festival has changed its name to include west Wales to reflect its wider geographical reach.

Gillian also hoped to share ideas for the future of the festival including the committee's intent to retain and enhance the health and economic benefits that the Festival brings to the area; and

the intent to build on the efforts already made to widen the access to our events.

"Sadly, in the light of government advice relating to the coronavirus epidemic, the launch of the 2020 programme on 2nd April will not now take place," said a festival spokesman.

"At the launch we would have been wanting to celebrate 50 years of enhancing the well-being of many people living locally and visitors alike through the enjoyment of excellent performances of great music, which lies at the heart of our ambition.

"Further, we would have wanted to emphasise how we do not intend to rest on our laurels."

"Unfortunately this will have to wait and we look forward to doing so in better times, hoping that you all keep safe and well."

Despite the cancellation of the launch event, the committee hopes that it can enter into a dialogue with its audience and the community to explore how its intentions can be realised.

"Once our plans for great music in west Wales post the epidemic are known we will share them with you," said the spokesman.