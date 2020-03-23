PEMBROKESHIRE’S longest-running carnival has been cancelled for 2020.

Narberth Carnival is the culmination of July’s Narberth Civic Week, which will also now not take place this year.

Town mayor and Civic Week chairman, Cllr Christopher Walters, said that the ‘tough decision’, forced by the coronavirus situation, was made by the committee on Friday.

He added: “Due to us foreseeing that a possible peak of the virus could be around July, and with the uncertainty put on by government rules, to help protect the safety of the public we felt it was only right to postpone the event for 12 months.

“We understand this is a tough time for everyone, but we would like to thank all event organisers and venues who were planning events for July 2020.

“Once this has all blown over, we hope to look at 2021 or even teaming up with the Narberth Winter Carnival committee to try and run an event in the winter (subject to the situation and agreement).

“Whilst we were excited to put on another fantastic week of events and another blazing carnival, we must consider everyone's safety.

“So, on behalf of the Narberth Civic Week committee, we say to everyone - please stay safe, follow all the rules put out by the government and together we will beat this virus.

“When we return, we will show everyone why we are the best week in Pembrokeshire.”