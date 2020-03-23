A Pembroke Dock man has admitted two drug-driving offences.

Marcus Arron Llewellyn Of Prospect Place, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 17.

Llewellyn, 24, was caught driving a Vauxhall Astra on Charles Thomas Avenue, Pembroke Dock, with two controlled substances in his system on October 4.

The court heard that the offences put Llewellyn in breach of a crown court suspended sentence.

Llewellyn was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on March 25

An interim driving disqualification was imposed.