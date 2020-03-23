PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is offering a reduction in council tax and suspending all court action to ease the financial burden of the coronavirus on residents.

Council leader, Cllr David Simpson, has highlighted the financial support which the council can provide for local residents in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a difficult time for everyone, and we want residents to know there is help out there," he said. "We can provide financial assistance that may help people whose incomes are reduced by illness, job loss, a reduction in work hours or the need to self-isolate."

Anyone whose income is likely to be reduced significantly in the coming weeks and months is advised to check if they may be eligible for council tax reduction.

You can apply for a council tax reduction whether you are unemployed or working. However, if you have savings of £16,000 or more you will not normally be entitled to a reduction.

To apply for council tax reduction you must be a person whose name is on the council tax bill.

You may qualify if you are:

· On Income Support, Jobseeker's Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or Universal Credit

· On Pension Credit, Guarantee Credit or Savings Credit

· Working and on low pay (including people who are self-employed)

· On a low income.

· Discretionary Housing Payment to pay a shortfall in your rent.

The council is looking to make maximum use of this to assist people over the next three months.

To find out more and whether you are eligible, please view: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/housing-benefit/discretionary-housing-payments

The council is also undertaking a range of measures to help ease the financial burden on residents including suspending all court action for three months.

"If you're having difficulty paying your council tax or business rates, please let us know," said Cllr Simpson.

To find out more about the financial support available from Pembrokeshire County Council sand whether you are eligible, e-mail revenue.services@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.