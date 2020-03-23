A-LEVEL Biology students from Pembrokeshire College have proved they are among some of the brightest in the UK following their success in the British Biology Olympiad.

Three college students took part in the online competition which ran from January 31 to February 7.

An annual competition, the British Biology Olympiad (BBO) challenges and motivates students with an interest in biology allowing them to demonstrate their knowledge while competing against some of the best young minds from the UK and beyond.

This year 9,520 students took part in the competition from 668 schools.

Made up of two, 45-minute multiple choice online tests taken in schools under exam conditions, former Castle School pupil Lucy Mansfield achieved Silver placing her in the top ten per cent of all entrants.

Meanwhile fellow students Cristina Varghese, a Haverfordwest High Federation pupil and Josh Price a former Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi pupil were both Highly Commended.

Lucy now waits to see if she will receive a place to attend the Education Awards Ceremony and commented: "The competition went really well and I really enjoyed taking part. I am looking to study Biology at university next year, and would encourage others to take any opportunities they can within their academic studies because it helps broaden your knowledge and find confidence within yourself”.

All three students are eligible to receive free BioNet membership for one year which provides them with electronic subscription to The Biologist magazine and e-newsletters featuring bioscience-related news and events.

Each year Biology lecturer at the College, Kate Bassett-Jones encourages her students to take part in the BBO and commented: “I am pleased that Lucy, Josh and Cristina pushed themselves to take on this challenge, and that they all achieved a high mark. I wish them all the best for their university careers”.