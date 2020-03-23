TRANSPORT for Wales has taken the decision to reduce weekday passenger train services as of today (March 23).

The decision takes into account the latest public health guidance to protect customers and colleagues and fewer people using our services during this unprecedented period.

Anyone who has brought an advance train ticket will be eligible for a refund while full details of the changes should now be online.

A spokesperson from Transport for Wales said: “At Transport for Wales our primary focus is keeping our colleagues and customers safe. In line with the rest of the UK rail industry, and based on advice from public health bodies, we have taken the difficult decision to reduce weekday passenger services moving forward.

“This timetable has been designed to be as resilient as possible, whilst ensuring we balance a reduction in demand, availability of our people and the need to support key workers such as health, food retailers and delivery teams.

“This decision takes into account the latest public health guidance to protect customers and colleagues and fewer people using our services during this unprecedented period. Like everyone, our colleagues and their families will be feeling the impact of the pandemic and we thank all our customers for their patience and understanding.

“We will continue to prioritise peak periods in order to ensure we do not create overly busy traveling conditions and will be monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure people that need to travel during the period can still travel when absolutely necessary.

“For affected passengers, full details of the changes will be available to view in rail planning systems.

“Your ability to easily change travel plans during these extreme circumstances is really important to us, and we’re keen to offer you flexibility. You can find more information here: https://tfwrail.wales/covid-19 .

"Advanced tickets will also be eligible for refunds from Monday, March 23."