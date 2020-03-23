A FISHERY and campsite on the outskirts of Fishguard is encouraging visitors to call in or to stay as a way of getting outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet-y-Gors Campsite and Fishery is offering half price fishing for visitors, reducing deposits for campers to 25% and offering a free rebooking service for people unable to fulfil previous bookings.

"We want to encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air during the coronavirus crisis," said owners Hannah and Darren Bailey.

"We are reassuring the public that we are still open for business and that measures have been taken to ensure their safety during the outbreak.

"We are offering half-price fishing for anyone who would like to enjoy the countryside and fresh air as well as reducing deposits for campers who may not want to commit to a holiday. Fishing and camping are the perfect way to escape the chaos.

"We are taking extra precautions onsite with further cleaning of our facilities.

"We also ask all guests to act responsibly, reduce contact and to practice good hygiene as per the WHO advice."

The couple said that so far the information they had had from both UK and Welsh governments had been "pretty confusing and poor" and that they had many financial worries as a result of the outbreak.

They urged the local community to shop locally and support the tourism trade where possible.

"Our local towns rely so heavily on tourism and travel. Not enough is being done," they said.

"We are trying our best to encourage and boost tourism in the area through deals and social media promotion.

"Without the holidaymakers that visit our towns throughout the year, we could all potentially lose so much from the area we love."