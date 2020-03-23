NARBERTH has been named as the best place to live in Wales by the Sunday Times.

“The warmest of welcomes and a high-class high street make this Pembrokeshire market town our winning Welsh location,” the newspaper said as it announced its annual Best Place to Live list yesterday (Sunday).

Tenby and Cardigan also made the list in the publication’s Wales top 10.

Narberth’s mayor, Cllr Christopher Walters, said that the accolade will be amongst the factors helping he town forge forward into the future after the coronavirus crisis abates.

He said: “Narberth is a very resilient town and despite all the gloom going on, I'm sure we will overcome this.”

Cllr Walters added that he was ‘delighted’ to hear of the Sunday Times’ choice ‘considering all the sad news going around with the pandemic’.

He commented: “Narberth in my eyes is such a fantastic town, and its not just the high street retailers that make Narberth our special town.

“For me, it’s our tiny shops, our vets, our dentists, our Queens Hall, our rugby, football and cricket teams, to our little pubs, clubs and organisations within the town

“Narberth has a very exciting future ahead and to be recognised as on the best places to live highlights what we do best in town.

“Congratulations to all local business who are highlighted in the article and to the Narberth community for making our town one of the best in the UK."

The article – written before the crisis - flagged up Narberth’s ‘abundance of riches on the high street in this captivating little town’, with ‘goodies available that you just won’t find in any other small town (or most big ones, or a fair few cities)’.

It also praised the town’s community spirit – ‘if something needs doing, someone will get on and do it’.

Cllr Walters also thanked the many local businesses and individuals who are offering local deliveries, pick ups and checking on the self-isolating and elderly.

He added: “Narberth Town Council is carefully monitoring the situation and is working with our local county councillors Cllr. Vic Dennis and Cllr. Elwyn Morse to ensure we do everything in our powers to support our citizens.

“As a town council, we don't hold many powers but as individuals, we will do all we can to support our community.”

The town council has now launched a new Facebook page – narberthtowncouncil – to connect with the community and give them up to date information about events and actions happening which could affect the town.