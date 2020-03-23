A reduced service is being introduced on two bus routes from tomorrow (Tuesday, March 24).

A two-hourly service will operate on the T11 and T5 Trawscymru services.

The T11 route runs between

• Fishguard – St Davids – Haverfordwest

The T5 routes run between:

• Cardigan – Newport – Dinas – Fishguard – Haverfordwest

• Aberystwyth – Aberaeron – Newquay - Aberporth – Cardigan

The move follows a drop in passenger numbers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This approach will ensure that the bus routes continue to be sustainable in the long term and protect the key workers who depend on our buses to carry on their vital roles,” said Cllr David Simpson, Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council.

“Everyone’s focus is making sure we can continue to provide the services key workers need to enable them to get where they want to go.

“This move will allow us to ensure that buses necessary for key workers and essential travel continue to operate.”

Cllr Simpson added: “Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary and avoid close contact with other people by staying two metres away.”

He urged all bus passengers to check their timetables before travelling as the next few weeks might see changes to other bus timetables as well.

• To view the revised T5 and T11 timetables (and all other bus timetables in Pembrokeshire) please go to www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/transport and click on ‘bus timetables’