A MILFORD Haven kebab house, which bravely carried on delivering even when its car exploded last year, has had to close its doors due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon, March 23, Haven Kebab House wrote: “Following the Government’s latest statements, in order to safeguard the wellbeing of our customers and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Haven Kebab House will be closed until further notice.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly but feel it is necessary in minimising the spread of this virus.

“We thank all of our customers and friends for their understanding in these uncertain times. Please stay safe at home. Hope to see you all very soon.”

Last year the Milford Mercury reported that owner Ferhat Cetinkaya went above and beyond the call of duty, delivering the tasty snacks after his car caught fire and exploded.

At the time of last January’s blaze, he said: ““Around 6.45pm I was driving up Upper Hill Street, and, as I changed gear, the car just stopped, so I went to restart it, and all of the sudden there were flames coming towards the windscreen, I got out, and as soon as I did there were flames everywhere.”

He later added: “Within minutes the emergency services were all there, and the car was well alight; all the windows smashed, and they were telling us to move back and go inside as the car was exploding.

“It was quite scary, but after it was dealt with the deliveries continued as normal.”