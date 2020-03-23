A man caught in possession of Class A and B drugs was ‘extremely surprised’ at the value of his heroin.

Matthew Griffiths, of Telelkebir Road, Hopkinstown, Pontypridd, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cannabis when he appeared at before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 17.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said police conducted a routine stop on Griffiths’ Lexus on Station Road, Letterston, at 10pm on January 11.

When told he was going to be searched, Griffiths volunteered that he had cannabis in his rucksack on the passenger seat.

Miss Baker said: “A small clear bag containing plant matter found to be cannabis was recovered, and also a foil wrap containing brown powder.”

When arrested, Griffiths, 45, stated he had forgotten about the heroin in his possession.

The court heard that the drugs had an estimated street value of £173.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Griffiths was ‘extremely surprised’ at the value attributed to the heroin by the police, as it was not what he had paid for it. He suggested the officers had included the foil when weighing the drug.

Mr Kelleher added that Griffiths, who had been clean of drugs for 12 years, ‘lapsed into old habits’ to deal with pain relief following a hip operation.

Magistrates ordered Griffiths to pay £317 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.