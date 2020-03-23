"Even tighter measures" introduced in Wales by the First Minister to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Echoing a message to the nation earlier by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, First Minister Mark Drakeford has outlined the measure that will be implemented in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: "Over the last few weeks, we have asked everyone in Wales to make changes to the way we live our lives. We have asked you to stay at home. We’ve asked you to work from home if you can and not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

“We’ve done this to slow the spread of coronavirus in Wales. To save lives and to protect our NHS.

“But now we have to introduce more, even tighter measures.

“From now on, all high street shops will be closed, except those selling food, pharmacies, banks and post offices.

“Local NHS services, including your GP, will continue to be open.

All social events, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, as well as gatherings of more than two people in public should not take place. Funerals will continue to be held but only with close family present.

“We’re asking everyone to stay at home – please only go out once a day to shop for basic food if you have to and to exercise close to home.

“Everyone should now also work from home, if you can.

“Now these are really big changes for us all. We are making them because of the speed the virus is continuing to spread.

“Please help us protect you and to save lives. Together, we can do this.”