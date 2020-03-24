In light of the Coronavirus outbreak(Covid-19), and yesterday's UK-wide lockdown, the council has taken the decision today (Tuesday, March 24) to close its Customer Service Centres in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock for the foreseeable future.

Customers are asked to see the council's website pembrokeshire.gov.uk for updates and information.

If customers cannot find the information they require they should email the Council on enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call the Contact Centre on 01437 764551.

With specific reference to Council tax; Business Rates; Housing Rents and Housing Benefit please email revenue.services@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and in the subject line please enter which service the email is for and provide your telephone number.