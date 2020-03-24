A PEMBROKESHIRE pub was targeted by would-be thieves just hours after it closed on the coronavirus shutdown.

The break-in by two young men took place in the early hours of Saturday, at the Wiseman's Bridge Inn.

Police have issued a description of the duo, and an appeal for witnesses and further information is being made by officers and the pub owners, the Kemble family.

The family said they have been 'incredibly overwhelmed' by the support shown to them by the community following the incident,

The break-in at the popular seafront pub took place between 3,35am and 3.50am on Saturday.

Damage was caused to the property to gain entry, but nothing was taken.

A Dyfed-Powys police spokeswoman said that the two suspects are both men of slim build. One was wearing white Nike Airmax trainers, a hoody and a balaclava, while the other was dressed in Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a Cross Hatch hoody and white trainers.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys police - either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The crime reference is DP-20200322-024.