IN light of the Government’s latest restrictions and in the interests of public safety, Pembrokeshire County Council from today (Tuesday, March 24) is starting to close its coastal car parks and play areas.

The decision has been taken following advice to the public to stay at home.

The Authority is working to ensure social distancing advice is observed.

Town centre car parks in the county will remain open for the present.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has already announced it is closing its car parks together with sections of the coast path.

Full details will be available on the Council’s website: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk