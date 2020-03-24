SUPPORT our local NHS during “these troubling times” a local councillor is urging.

Cllr Joshua Beynon, who has worked as a carer in the past, has said he has applied for one of the jobs currently being advertised by Hwywl Dda Health Board as they call for more people to help them battle coronavirus.

Cllr Beynon tweeted today (Tuesday, March 24): “I have just submitted an application to help our NHS and population during these troubling times. I spent a year working as a carer when I was 18 and feel that I should share my skills and experience during a time of national need and emergency. If you think you can help, apply!”

Hwyel Dda Health Board, which covers Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion is urgently recruiting temporary health care support workers to help in the areas hospitals and communities.

They are looking for people to start immediately with various contracts and hours available with salaries ranging from £17,652 to £19,020 pro rata.

“Help us, help our community!” the adverts state.

For more information visit http://jobs.hywelddauhb.wales.nhs.uk and click on the county area you can work in.