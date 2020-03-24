A MAN who was found armed with three knives just hours after being released from police custody for possessing cannabis has been jailed.

Justin Cadwell, aged 23, of Picton Close in Milford Haven, was arrested for the second time in a day after police stopped his car and found three knives.

He was pulled over by police in Pembroke Dock, on March 7, 2020, when officers smelled cannabis from his Ford Fiesta.

T/Sergeant Steven Lees said: “Officers on duty were stopped at traffic lights in Imble Lane and a car pulled up in the lane next to them. There were only two cars on the road at the time – the patrol car and Cadwell’s vehicle – and as he drove off, they could smell cannabis coming from his vehicle.

“The officers followed and indicated for him to pull over, and as a result of the overwhelming smell of cannabis, searched him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“A 17cm lock knife was found in his back pocket, which he described as a hunting knife, and on searching his car they found two more blades – a silver throwing knife in the centre console and a kitchen knife under the passenger seat.

“This was just a few hours after he had been released from custody with a caution for possessing cannabis.”

He was arrested and returned to Haverfordwest police station, where he was charged with three counts of possessing a bladed article and bailed to appear at court at a later date.

T/Sgt Lees said: “Cadwell had armed himself in the short period of time between his release from custody and being stopped.

“This excellent proactive work may well have prevented serious harm within the community, and I thank all officers involved.”

He was also charged with assaulting a police officer following a separate incident two weeks later.

Police were called to a disturbance at Premier Inn in Haverfordwest on March 20.

Cadwell was located in the hotel car park and was detained for a search as officers believed he was under the influence of drugs.

He became agitated and refused to cooperate with officers, then placed his hand in his pocket. Fearing he was attempting to discard something or was carrying a weapon, officers attempted to detain him as he made off.

The officers got Cadwell down to the ground, and he assaulted one of the PCs, reaching for his testicles and gripping tightly. He was arrested and later charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 23, where he was sentenced to nine weeks in prison. A destruction order was also made for the knives.