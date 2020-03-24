Requests for sexual images were made when a Pembroke Dock man breached a sexual risk order by buying a smart phone, a court has heard.

Tristan Stephen McCauley, of Bush Street, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 17, after previously pleading guilty to breaching a sexual risk order.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said McCauley, 22, bought a new mobile phone without notifying police as required, between December 16 and February.

He also acquired a cloud storage account and downloaded social media accounts, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order.

The court heard that a two-year order was imposed following a police caution for engaging in sexual communication with a child and possession of images.

Miss Baker said police executing a search warrant at McCauley’s home on February 26 found a smart phone on his bed, which had Facebook and Snapchat accounts.

Forensic examination of the device found two Category C images of a boy aged between eight and 12.

A Messenger account was discovered in a different name, with more than 500 chat entries to unknown numbers, which included requests for images and videos of a sexual nature.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said McCauley’s had been kept in custody following his arrest, and this was his first appearance in court had been a ‘shock to his system’.

“It’s something he will never forget.”

Mr Kelleher added that McCauley, who had learning difficulties, described himself as being ‘bored and lonely’.

The court heard that McCauley’s mother had given up work since the incident to look after him and support his cooperation with the probation service and police.

After considering a lengthy report, magistrates sentenced McCauley to a two-year community order with 30 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.