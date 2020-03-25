A campervan driver who collided with a motorcyclist while reversing on a narrow north Pembrokeshire road, has been ordered to pay £383.

Raymond Price, of Bargoed Terrace, Deri, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, March 18.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Price, 69, met an oncoming vehicle on a single-track road near Abereiddy at around 4pm on September 8.

He began reversing his Mercedes Sprinter into a layby, but failed to see the motorcyclist which had been following him for two miles, despite the rider and pillion using the horn and shouting.

The court heard the bike was pushed backwards during the impact, and fell to the ground despite the rider’s efforts to hold it.

Mr Davies said the converted van’s reverse camera was not working and the back windows were blacked out.

He added that the bike had daylight running lights on.

“The defendant reversed towards the motorcycle behind him, he did not see him, and he should have seen him.”

Transport manager Price, who represented himself, told the court he held a HGV and motorcycle licence in addition to his driving licence, and had never been involved in a collision before.

“I have been driving for more than 50 years and never had an accident.”

“I saw a car approach me and stopped and indicated that I would reverse into the layby I had just passed. I checked my mirrors and after travelling a few years I felt a bump and immediately stopped.”

Price added he had been aware of the motorcycle following him, but assumed it had turned off at a previous junction.

“There was no vehicle visible in my mirror, there was no damage to my vehicle except a mark in the centre of my van.”

“I took onerous steps when I went to reverse. I did not see him. It was an accident.”

The court heard that the motorcyclist followed his pillion passenger when she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Price stated he now had a fully functioning reverse camera.

Magistrates fined Price £266 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Five penalty points were added to his previously clean licence.