A PEMBROKESHIRE post office’s planned move this week to larger and more modern premises has been delayed because of the coronavirus situation.

Today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday), Tenby Post Office and Stores in Warren Street was due to relocate to South Parade, opposite the Five Arches.

But it has now been decided that this can not go ahead as planned.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “Due to the current Covid 19, situation the planned relocation of Tenby Post Office has been postponed until May. We will confirm dates nearer the time.

“The Post Office and Premier convenience store will continue to operate from its current location at Warren Street, Tenby, SA70 7JR.”

Sharing the news on Facebook this morning, postmaster Vince Malone said: “The all too likely risk that we could be left without an operational Post Office in town was one that we are not prepared to take.

“This does now mean that the Post Office will remain in its current position in Warren St until we can safely transfer across to our new site on South Parade.

“This does mean that the Post Office will stay open tomorrow and Thursday at our currently reduced hours of 9am till 4pm.

“A decision has not been made yet as to whether we open the new site as just a food retail outlet or even the operational hours.

“We are very disappointed to have to make this decision, but feel it is the right one for the town.”