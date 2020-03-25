PEMBROKESHIRE’S six Waste and Recycling centres have now closed but kerbside waste and recycling collections across the County are to continue.

Pembrokeshire County Council took the decision to close the Centres – sometimes referred to as tips – following the further strengthening of measures to tackle coronavirus.

The Centres at Waterloo, Winsel, Manorowen, St Davids, Hermon and Crane Cross are now closed until further notice.

But waste and recycling kerbside collections are to continue as an essential service, said Pembrokeshire County Council Leader Councillor David Simpson.

Households’ collections dates are remaining the same therefore please only place your waste and recycling containers out on the kerbside for collection in line with your collection calendar.

Cllr Simpson added: “We are doing everything within our power to continue to provide the services as normal for households in Pembrokeshire whilst ensuring the health and wellbeing of our employees.

“Staff have been redeployed from services such as Leisure, Building Maintenance and the Waste and Recycling Centres following their closure in response to the Government’s ‘Stay at Home’ rules.

“At present all kerbside collections undertaken by Pembrokeshire County Council are continuing to run as normal.

“We are still undertaking deliveries of recycling containers across the County to ensure households can continue to recycle.

“As long as we can continue to maintain the required staff levels there are no plans to change any of the collections, frequencies or services and we are asking household to continue to recycle as much as they can.”

Any future service changes that become necessary will be announced via the Pembrokeshire County Council Website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Public Health Wales has issued the following advice for disposal of personal waste during the coronavirus outbreak:

• Personal waste (such as used tissues) and disposable cleaning cloths/ wipes should be placed securely within a disposable rubbish or plastic bag.

• These bags should be placed into another second bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

• This should be put aside for at least 72 hours before being placed in your usual residual “grey” bags for collection.

Please ensure all recycling is sorted correctly. With reduced staffing levels, this will help Council staff to collect and empty your recycling more easily.

Staff are currently finding large amounts of brown paper/packaging being placed in the paper box when this should be put into the cardboard blue bag.

You can find further details on recycling and waste within Pembrokeshire at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling

The latest on the coronavirus situation in Pembrokeshire is at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/