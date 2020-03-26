RNLI volunteers in St Davids have received a donation of alcohol-based hand rub from the Welsh Wine Distillery.

The company, based at Tan y Groes, Ceredigion,recently switched from producing gin and whiskey to providing an alcohol-based hand rub based on the formula from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Recognising RNLI crews were finding it difficult to buy hand sanitiser to help them stay safe while saving lives at sea, the company kindly donated a quantity of their products to the RNLI lifeboat stations at St Davids, another donation was made to Aberystwyth lifeboat crew.

The St Davids donation will be shared with other stations in Pembrokeshire, including Little and Broad Haven lifeboat crew.

John Williams, lifeboat operations manager for St Davids, collected their initial donations from the distillery on Tuesday.

'This was an absolutely amazing gesture and one that will definitely make a difference," said John.

"We have been in touch with Little and Broad Haven RNLI lifeboat station who also are short of sanitiser and offered some of our donation to them.

'We are extremely grateful to this local company who had only just started out in their new business venture.

"Out of this adversity, they realised that they could do something to support our real-time national emergency, on their very own doorstep.'