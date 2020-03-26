FISHGUARD'S Royal Oak pub recently raised a glass in celebration after being chosen from more than 200 Pembrokeshire pubs as the best in the county by the local branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) branch.

On Saturday, March 14, local CAMRA chairman Nigel Skipper, accompanied by a sizeable group of CAMRA members from all over the county, presented a framed certificate to Royal Oak manager Danni Morgan.

Mr Skipper offered warm congratulations, adding that it was a notable achievement to be selected for this accolade from well over 200 Pembrokeshire pubs.

The Royal Oak is well known far beyond Fishguard or Pembrokeshire for its history as well as its excellent beer. During the ill-fated Last Invasion of Britain by a ragtag French army in 1797, local legend has it that the Surrender Treaty was signed in the pub.

This 18th century pub located on Fishguard Square has always been a hub for both locals and countless visitors.

It was recently given a new lease of life as a free house by its present owner Oliver Blakiston.

CAMRA praised the good selection of well-kept beers and ciders, tasty food and a warm atmosphere that is due to the friendly staff as well as the log burner, saying that Danni's team behind the bar are always very welcoming and provide a speedy service even at the busiest times.

"The decision by CAMRA to choose the Royal Oak as Pembrokeshire Pub of the Year is also recognition of this pub as a centre of the community," said a CAMRA Pembrokeshire spokesman.

"The very popular Tuesday evening folk sessions attract musicians from far and wide, not to forget the monthly jazz music and Jodie's famous pub quizzes.

"Unsurprisingly, the Royal Oak is also a key venue during the Fishguard Folk Festival each Spring Bank Holiday. For the Six Nations rugby tournament, it also becomes a popular sports pub."

The Pembrokeshire award means that the Royal Oak will now go on to compete with pubs in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion for the accolade of West Wales Pub of the Year, with the chance of becoming a candidate for Welsh Pub of the Year and CAMRA British Pub of the Year.

The Royal Oak is currently closed as part of the government's directives to limit the spread of coronavirus. The team at the pub wished everyone "the best of luck in this strange and surreal chapter of our history". It urged people to stay safe, remain calm, help one another if possible and to look out for their loved ones, saying it would be back as soon as it could.