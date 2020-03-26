A PLUMBER from Cardigan has been chosen as the best in his trade in the whole of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Steven Calvert saw off stiff competition to take the top prize for the region in this year's national Heating Installer Awards.

A panel of industry experts crowned Steven the winner after an exciting judging day in early March.

Steven impressed the judges, who were looking for problem solving, product knowledge and stand- out work, with his attention to detail and continued hard work. He will now go through to the national final.

The awards scheme, now in its fifth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis.

"We enter every year, we like to push ourselves and go out there and compete against the best in the country," said Steven.

"We won for Wales last year and we have again this year which we're extremely happy about. From what I can see the awards have grown year on year so it's getting harder, which just pushes us to keep our standards up and winning the region proves we're doing just that."

You can help Steven to be crowned the 2020 Heating Installer Awards national winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on 24th April. The public vote will make up a third of Steven's overall score, alongside the judges' scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all nine regional winners by last year's overall winner, Tony Dumble.

The winner will be announced later this year at Installer2020, the UK's national plumbing and heating show.