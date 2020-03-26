FISHGUARD'S Bay Hotel and the Fourcroft Hotel in Tenby have been closed temporarily as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The two hotels were put into administration last September, following an investigation into parent company, Northern Powerhouse Developments Limited.

The company bought the 60-bedroom hotel from the Schell family, who owned it for 58 years, for a reported £966,720, in July 2017.

The company, founded by Gavin Woodhouse, focused on investment in the leisure and tourism industry and had an extensive hotel portfolio.

However, it went into administration following a Guardian/ITV investigation and a high court hearing.

Philip Duffy and Sarah Bell from Duff & Phelps were appointed as joint administrators of the company last year.

A spokesman for the company said at the time that the joint administrators intended to keep the hotel open and trading while it was in administration.

Today, Thursday, Business News Wales reported that the Bay Hotel and the Fourcroft are two of seven to be closed by the administrators with immediate effect as a result of the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Philip Duffy, joint administrator, was reported as saying:

"It is clear that the hotel and catering sector is set to face a very tough few months, with income and revenue severely hit by the widespread travel restrictions in place, both across the UK and worldwide.

"As a result, we have had no choice but to close these hotels temporarily as the world addresses the COVID-19 crisis."